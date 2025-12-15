Broncos Claim RB Cody Schrader Among Two Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos have claimed RB Cody Schrader off waivers from the Texans, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

In correspondence, the Broncos have placed DB Brandon Jones on injured reserve.

Schrader, 26, started his career at Truman in Division II before walking on at Missouri and eventually earning the starting job. He was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC after his final season.

Schrader signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Rams claimed Schrader off waivers, and he appeared in one game for them last season. He was cut and re-signed to the practice squad this season before being signed away by the Jaguars to their active roster.

Jacksonville waived Schrader in October and then again in December and he was claimed by the Texans. Houston then waived him just a few days later.

During his two years at Missouri, Schrader rushed 446 times for 2,372 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding 41 receptions for 328 yards.

In 2025, Schrader has appeared in one game for the Rams.