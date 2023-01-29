Broncos Could Be Expanding HC Search

Multiple reporters, including Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Troy Renck, have said it’s possible the Broncos could expand their head coaching search this coming week.

It’s looking increasingly likely that that is Denver’s only choice, as for one reason or another deals with their reported top candidates have failed to come together.

Rapoport and Pelissero confirm Broncos CEO Greg Penner flew out personally to Michigan this week to meet again with HC Jim Harbaugh even after he’d announced he was returning to Michigan. They left without a deal, though a source close to Penner claimed none was offered.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints HC Sean Payton were the other reported top candidates for the Broncos. But Quinn announced he’s returning to Dallas and after a lot of sometimes conflicting reports about Payton last week, as things stand right now he is not scheduled to interview for a second time with Denver, or any other team.

49ers DeMeco Ryans also came up as a top target for the Broncos but Rapoport and Pelissero say Ryans has communicated to Denver he is focusing on other opportunities. There’s mutual interest between him and the Texans for their head coaching job.

According to Rapoport and Pelissero, Denver told Rams DC Raheem Morris, current DC Ejiro Evero, former Stanford HC David Shaw and former Lions HC Jim Caldwell — all of whom had interviewed with the team — that they were going in a different direction.

Considering that was the remainder of their candidate list, unless they revisit another one of these coaches the same way they did Harbaugh it looks like Denver has little choice but to expand their search.

Rapoport and Pelissero mention Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon and Bengals OC Brian Callahan are two possibilities the Broncos could look into. Both interviewed with Denver last year before the Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett, so they wouldn’t be starting from scratch.

The catch is if their teams win this week, Gannon and Callahan can’t be hired until after the Super Bowl. So this meandering Broncos coaching search could have a few more ups and downs.

We’ll have more on the Broncos coaching search as the news is available.