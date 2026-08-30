Broncos Cut Roster Down To 53, Release 34

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Denver Broncos officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Broncos Helmet

 

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. DT Israel Antwine
  2. CB Brent Austin
  3. WR Michael Bandy
  4. LS Luke Basso
  5. CB Sean Fresch
  6. DB Ricardo Hallman
  7. T Reid Holskey
  8. TE Justin Joly
  9. WR Kolbe Katsis
  10. WR Dane Key
  11. WR Joseph Manjack
  12. OLB Dasan McCullough
  13. RB Jaleel McLaughlin
  14. NT Jordan Miller
  15. T Tyler Miller
  16. LB Red Murdock
  17. OL Gavin Ortega
  18. S Parker Robertson
  19. WR Cameron Ross
  20. WR Kyrese Rowan
  21. RB Cody Schrader
  22. S Miles Scott
  23. OLB Ron Stone Jr.
  24. CB Reese Taylor
  25. OLB Johnny Walker Jr.
  26. DT Kristian Williams
  27. ILB Taurean York
  28. LB Drew Sanders (Injured)
  29. LS Mitchell Fraboni
  30. TE Lucas Krull
  31. FB Adam Prentice
  32. T Foster Sarell
  33. C Lecitus Smith
  34. G Calvin Throckmorton

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. T Frank Crum
  2. TE Caleb Lohner

Placed on Reserve/PUP

  1. G Nick Gargiulo

Placed on Commissioner’s Exempt List

  1. OLB Jonathon Cooper

Cooper, 28, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Broncos used the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2021.

Cooper was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,580,672 that also included a $100,672 signing bonus when Denver signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in November 2024. 

In 2025, Cooper appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four pass defenses. 

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