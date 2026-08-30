Broncos Cut Roster Down To 53, Release 34

The Denver Broncos officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

T Frank Crum TE Caleb Lohner

Placed on Reserve/PUP

G Nick Gargiulo

Placed on Commissioner’s Exempt List

OLB Jonathon Cooper

Cooper, 28, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Broncos used the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2021.

Cooper was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,580,672 that also included a $100,672 signing bonus when Denver signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in November 2024.

In 2025, Cooper appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four pass defenses.