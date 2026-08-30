Broncos Cut Roster Down To 53, Release 34

The Denver Broncos officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts:
- DT Israel Antwine
- CB Brent Austin
- WR Michael Bandy
- LS Luke Basso
- CB Sean Fresch
- DB Ricardo Hallman
- T Reid Holskey
- TE Justin Joly
- WR Kolbe Katsis
- WR Dane Key
- WR Joseph Manjack
- OLB Dasan McCullough
- RB Jaleel McLaughlin
- NT Jordan Miller
- T Tyler Miller
- LB Red Murdock
- OL Gavin Ortega
- S Parker Robertson
- WR Cameron Ross
- WR Kyrese Rowan
- RB Cody Schrader
- S Miles Scott
- OLB Ron Stone Jr.
- CB Reese Taylor
- OLB Johnny Walker Jr.
- DT Kristian Williams
- ILB Taurean York
- LB Drew Sanders (Injured)
- LS Mitchell Fraboni
- TE Lucas Krull
- FB Adam Prentice
- T Foster Sarell
- C Lecitus Smith
- G Calvin Throckmorton
Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)
- T Frank Crum
- TE Caleb Lohner
Placed on Reserve/PUP
- G Nick Gargiulo
Placed on Commissioner’s Exempt List
- OLB Jonathon Cooper
Cooper, 28, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Broncos used the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2021.
Cooper was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,580,672 that also included a $100,672 signing bonus when Denver signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in November 2024.
In 2025, Cooper appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four pass defenses.
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