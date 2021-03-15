Broncos Declining Option On S Kareem Jackson

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos will not pick up their option on veteran S Kareem Jackson, who will now become an unrestricted free agent.

Denver would have owed Jackson $1.5 million guaranteed had they exercised his option before Wednesday.

Jackson, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 89 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.