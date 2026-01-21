Broncos Designate C Luke Wattenberg To Return From IR

The Denver Broncos officially designated C Luke Wattenberg to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

He could provide a nice boost to Denver’s offensive line if he can return in time for their AFC Championship game against the Patriots.

This officially opens Wattenberg’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Wattenberg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,947,720 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025. Denver signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension in November.

In 2025, Wattenberg appeared in 15 games, starting each at center.