Broncos Designate OLB Randy Gregory & RT Billy Turner To Return From IR

According to Troy Renck, the Broncos are designating OLB Randy Gregory to return from injured reserve and hoping he is able to play on Sunday after being out since Week 4.

Mike Klis adds that the Broncos also designated RT Billy Turner to return from injured reserve.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Broncos activate both players or they would remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed with Denver instead.

In 2022, Gregory has appeared in four games for the Broncos, recording nine tackles and two sacks.

Turner, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He spent over two years in Miami before he was waived during the 2016 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos.

Turner re-signed with Denver in 2018 on a one-year, $2 million contract. He later departed for a four-year, $28 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

He then returned to the Broncos on a one-year deal back in March.

In 2022, Turner appeared in four games for the Broncos, making three starts.