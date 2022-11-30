Broncos Designate RB Mike Boone To Return From IR, Make Two Other Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos designated RB Mike Boone to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday.

Denver also signed LB Harvey Langi and RB Devine Ozigbo to the practice squad.

This opens Boone’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Boone, 27, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus last year.

In 2022, Boone has appeared in seven games for the Broncos and rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 61 yards receiving and no touchdowns.