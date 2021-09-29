Broncos Designate RB Mike Boone To Return From IR

Broncos RB Mike Boone is returning to practice and is being designated to return from injured reserve, according to Mike Klis.

This opens a 21-day window for Boone to practice with the team before being added to the active roster.

Boone sustained a quad injury back in August and was expected to have a 4-6 week recovery timetable.

Boone, 25, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Back in March, the Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Boone appeared in all 16 games and recorded 11 rushing attempts for 59 yards (5.4 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with two receptions for 10 yards.