Broncos Designate S Justin Simmons & Two Others To Return From IR

The Denver Broncos announced they have designated S Justin Simmons, CB Michael Ojemudia and third-round TE Greg Dulcich to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Simmons, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He is set to make base salaries of $15.1 million and $14.4 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Simmons has appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded nine total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Ojemudia, 25, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that includes a $1,015,559 signing bonus.

In 2022, Ojemudia has appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded 11 total tackles and two pass deflections.

Dulcich, 22, became a full-time starter as a senior at UCLA and was named first-team All-PAC12 in 2021. He was selected by the Broncos with the No.80 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dulcich is projected to sign a four-year, $5,241,839 contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.

For his career, Dulcich appeared in 33 games and made 17 starts for UCLA, recording 77 receptions for 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns.