Broncos Designate TE Greg Dulcich To Return, Activate WR Brandon Johnson & S P.J. Locke

The Denver Broncos designated TE Greg Dulcich to return from injured reserve and activated S P.J. Locke and WR Brandon Johnson from injured reserve.

This opens Dulcich’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Dulcich, 23, was selected by the Broncos with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,241,839 rookie contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.

In 2023, Dulcich has appeared in two games and recorded three receptions for 25 yards and no touchdowns.

Locke, 26, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. He was waived by the Steelers coming out of the preseason, however.

Locke caught on with the Broncos practice squad later in the season and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2020 season. He was waived coming out of camp and later signed to the practice squad.

Locke has spent time on and off the team’s active roster and practice squad. Denver re-signed him to an exclusive rights deal last offseason.

In 2023, has appeared in eight games and recorded 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and three pass defenses.