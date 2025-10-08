Broncos Designating DT Malcolm Roach To Return

The Denver Broncos have designated DT Malcolm Roach to return from injured reserve, per Mike Klis.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Roach hasn’t played yet this season as he’s been recovering from a calf injury.

Roach, 27, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2020. He was waived in December 2021 and re-signed to New Orleans’ practice squad. He returned on a futures deal in January 2022.

The Saints re-signed Roach to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. After that, he signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Broncos as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Roach appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 43 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.