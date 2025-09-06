Broncos Elevating LB Levelle Bailey

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are elevating LB Levelle Bailey for their Week 1 matchup.

Bailey, 24, went undrafted out of Fresno State in 2024 before catching on with the Broncos.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was signed back to the practice squad.

Bailey has bounced on and off of Denver’s roster since.

In 2024, Bailey appeared in ten games for the Broncos and recorded five tackles.