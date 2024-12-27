Broncos Elevating WR David Sills From Practice Squad

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are elevating WR David Sills from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 17.

Klis notes Denver also elevated DL Matt Henningsen ahead of Saturday’s game.

Sills, 28, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bills, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Sills to their practice squad and bounced on and off of the unit before being cut coming out of last year’s preseason. He caught on with the Broncos in August of last year and became a member of their practice squad.

In 2023, Sills appeared in three games for the Broncos but did not record any stats.