Broncos Elevating WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey & RB Michael Burton

Tom Pelissero reports that the Broncos are elevating WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and RB Michael Burton for Week 1.

Humphrey, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He spent time on and off of their roster this season before ultimately being released in November. He then caught on with the Broncos in 2023.

In 2023, Humphrey appeared in all 17 games and recorded 13 receptions on 19 targets for 162 yards and three touchdowns.