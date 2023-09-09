Broncos Elevating WRs Phillip Dorsett & Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos are elevating WR Phillip Dorsett and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their active roster for Week 1.

Dorsett, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in 2021, but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Jaguars released him and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle released Dorsett and he caught on with the Texans for the 2022 season. He signed with the Raiders back in March but was among their final roster cuts yesterday.

In 2022, Dorsett appeared in 15 games for the Texans and caught 20 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown.

Humphrey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He spent time on and off of their roster this season before ultimately being released in November. He then caught on with the Broncos but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Humphrey appeared in six games for the Patriots and caught two passes on for 20 yards and no touchdowns.