Broncos Expected To Hire Dom Capers As Senior Defensive Assistant

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are expected to hire Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant to assist expected DC Ejiro Evero.

Capers, 71, has worked for a number of teams of his NFL career including two head coaching stints with the Panthers and Texans. The Packers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2009 and he spent nine seasons in Green Bay in charge of their defense before being fired after the 2017 season.

The Vikings hired Capers as a senior defensive assistant in 2020 and he joined the Lions last year in the same role.

Capers produced one top-10 defense that happened to be the year Green Bay won the Super Bowl.