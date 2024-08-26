Broncos Expected To Move On From RB Samaje Perine, Discussing Trades

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are expected to move on from veteran RB Samaje Perine before the upcoming roster cuts deadline.

According to Rapoport, the Broncos are discussing potential trades at this time for Perine, but if no deal surfaces, he would likely be released.

Perine, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract with Washington waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Bengals later claimed Perine off of waivers before cutting him loose and later re-signing him to their practice squad. From there, the Dolphins added him to their active roster and he eventually returned to the Bengals in 2020.

Cincinnati re-signed Perine to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He returned again in 2022 before joining the Broncos last year on a two-year, $7.5 million contract.

In 2023, Perine appeared in 17 games for the Broncos and rushed for 238 yards on 53 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 50 receptions for 455 yards receiving and one touchdown.