Broncos Expected To Sign DL Dondrea Tillman

The Denver Broncos hosted DL Dondrea Tillman for a workout and are expected to sign him, according to Aaron Wilson.

Tillman, 26, wound up going undrafted out of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 USFL draft by the Birmingham Stallions.

He worked out for the Ravens and Falcons but left both facilities without a contract and ended up returning to the USFL.