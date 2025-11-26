Broncos Extending DT Malcolm Roach

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are signing DT Malcolm Roach to a three-year extension.

The deal maxes out at $29.25 million in total value and includes $14 million in guaranteed money, per Pelissero. Mike Klis reports it’s a base value of $24 million for Roach, who was in the final year of his contract.

He’s the third Broncos veteran to ink an extension in the past week, joining K Wil Lutz and C Luke Wattenberg, as Denver prioritizes keeping a solid team together for the future.

Roach, 27, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2020. He was waived in December 2021 and re-signed to New Orleans’ practice squad. He returned on a futures deal in January 2022.

The Saints re-signed Roach to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. After that, he signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Broncos as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Roach has appeared in six games for the Broncos and recorded 21 total tackles and two sacks.