Broncos Fear DL Matt Henningsen May Have Torn Achilles

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos fear DL Matt Henningsen may have suffered a torn Achilles during the team’s joint practice Thursday with the 49ers.

Henningsen will undergo an MRI to determine the full severity of the injury. Henningsen was taking part in a 1 on 1 drill when he went down.

Henningsen, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos out of Wisconsin back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with the Broncos.

However, Henningsen has been on and off of their roster ever since and agreed to a futures contract this past January.

For his career, Henningsen has appeared 34 games for the Broncos and recorded 40 tackles, a sack and two pass defenses.