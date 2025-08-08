Broncos Fear DL Matt Henningsen May Have Torn Achilles

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos fear DL Matt Henningsen may have suffered a torn Achilles during the team’s joint practice Thursday with the 49ers. 

Matt Henningsen

Henningsen will undergo an MRI to determine the full severity of the injury. Henningsen was taking part in a 1 on 1 drill when he went down.

Henningsen, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos out of Wisconsin back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with the Broncos.

However, Henningsen has been on and off of their roster ever since and agreed to a futures contract this past January.

For his career, Henningsen has appeared 34 games for the Broncos and recorded 40 tackles, a sack and two pass defenses.

