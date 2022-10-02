Broncos Fear RB Javonte Williams Suffered Serious Knee Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos fear RB Javonte Williams suffered a serious knee injury.

Williams is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but Rapoport says that “there is not a lot of optimism surrounding the injury.”

The Broncos will likely turn to Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone for the foreseeable future, in fact, the remainder of the regular season.

You can expect the Broncos to place Williams on injured reserve in the coming days, which will put him out for at least the next four games.

Williams, 22, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2021. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract.

Entering today’s game, Williams had appeared in three games for the Broncos and rushed for 176 yards on 37 carries (4.8 YPC) to go along with 15 receptions for 77 yards and no touchdowns.