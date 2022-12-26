Broncos Firing Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes & Offensive Line Coach Butch Barry

The Denver Broncos are firing ST Coordinator Dwayne Stukes and OL Coach Butch Barry.

The Broncos have relieved Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes and Offensive Line Coach Butch Barry of their duties. Mike Mallory will coach special teams and Ben Steele will coach the offensive line. pic.twitter.com/rLIRj3EwiF — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 27, 2022

The Broncos appear to be reshaping their coaching staff, as they’ve already relieved HC Nathaniel Hackett of his duties on Monday as well.

Stukes, 45, played five seasons in the NFL for the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers. He later took his first coaching job with the Berlin Thunder as their assistant defensive backs coach in 2006.

The Buccaneers hired him as a coaching assistant in 2006 and he spent time with the Cowboys, Bears, Giants, Jaguars and Rams before the Broncos hired him as their special teams coordinator under Nathaniel Hackett.