Broncos Give Russell Wilson Permission To Speak To Other Teams, Take Visits

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos have granted QB Russell Wilson permission to speak with other teams and take free agent visits.

The team won’t release him until after the start of the new league year next week to manage the $85 million in dead money they’ll take by moving on. However, Wilson has latitude to otherwise act like a free agent until then.

He’s made it clear he plans to play in 2024 and because of how much the Broncos still owe him, he likely will be available for the veteran minimum for whichever team wants him.

Here’s an in-depth look at which teams would make the most sense for Wilson.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

