According to Mike Garafolo, the Broncos have received trade inquiries for WR DaeSean Hamilton.

Garafolo says Hamilton has fallen down the depth chart with Denver’s awesome depth at receiver and new GM George Paton didn’t draft him.

He adds Hamilton is someone to keep an eye on as a player who could be moved before or during the draft.

Hamilton, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.