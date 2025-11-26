Broncos Haven’t Had Contract Talks With DL John Franklin-Myers

According to Luca Evans, the Broncos have not initiated contract talks with DL John Franklin-Myers.

Denver broached talks with three other veterans and signed them to long-term deals in the past week, including K Wil Lutz, C Luke Wattenberg and DT Malcolm Roach.

That makes the lack of talks with Franklin-Myers a glaring omission, and perhaps indicative of the team’s plans for the future. Franklin-Myers is in the final year of his contract and was also lobbying for a new deal this summer.

However, at the time the Broncos were focused more on long-term deals for WR Courtland Sutton, DL Zach Allen and OLB Nik Bonitto, all who ended up signing major extension.

Franklin-Myers, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin. The Rams waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when he signed a four-year, $55 million extension. He had two years left on that deal when the Jets traded him to the Broncos in 2024 for a sixth-round pick in 2026. He signed a new two-year, $15 million contract with Denver.

In 2025, Franklin-Myers has appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and recorded 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

We’ll have more on Franklin-Myers as the news is available.