Broncos HC Vic Fangio’s Future In Question

According to Ian Rapoport, Broncos HC Vic Fangio‘s job security is up in the air entering the final two weeks of the season.

Rapoport says no firm decision on Fangio’s future has been made yet. But he adds in order to keep his job, the Broncos would have to show major improvement in the final two games and he’d have to present a compelling plan for how to fix the offense going forward.

Denver is currently on track to miss the playoffs for the third year in a row under Fangio and just hired new GM George Paton last offseason. While Rapoport says Paton and Fangio have a strong working relationship, history suggests Paton will make his own hire.

Jason La Canfora adds the Broncos are one of the teams that has been preparing to conduct a coaching search at the end of this season. La Canfora also says Fangio will be in high, high demand as a defensive coordinator should Denver let him go.

While the future of the organization as a whole is uncertain given new ownership is expected to take over the team early in 2022, La Canfora writes that will not impact the timing of hiring a new head coach. The Broncos will make a move this offseason if they feel it’s necessary.

Fangio, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-28 (40.4 percent) with no playoff appearances.