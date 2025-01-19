Broncos Hoping To Sign LB Nik Bonitto To Long-Term Extension

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto had a breakout campaign in 2024, earning his first Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro honors. He’s set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.

Broncos GM George Paton was asked if they will pursue an extension with Bonitto at Denver’s end-of-season press conference, responding they haven’t opened negotiations yet but would love to keep him on a long-term deal.

“It’s a really good question,” Paton said. “We haven’t even had those conversations yet. I mean, Nik has had a great year, obviously, we’d love to have Nik here long term.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bonitto get a deal done given he’s been a standout performer since earning a marquee role in 2023.

Bonitto, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 and was named second-team All-American in 2020. He’s a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5,801,891 rookie contract that includes a $1,399,557 signing bonus.

In 2024, Bonitto appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and scored two defensive touchdowns.