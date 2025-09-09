Broncos Hosted Four Players

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Broncos had four players in for workouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Henry, 26, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round out of Clemson during the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract when Washington waived him during final cuts. The Bengals claimed him off of waivers in August and later signed him to the practice squad.

Dallas signed Henry off Cincinnati’s practice squad in October and waived him a month later. From there, Henry caught on with the Eagles before being waived at the start of training camp and claimed by the Browns. However, he was once again let go.

In 2024, Henry appeared in four games for the Bengals and Patriots and recorded three total tackles and a sack.