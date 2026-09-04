Broncos Hosted Veteran S Taylor Rapp For Workout

The Denver Broncos officially hosted veteran S Taylor Rapp for a workout on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Denver recently signed Rapp in August, and HC Sean Payton had talked up the move, but he was cut loose just six days later.

Rapp, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Rapp was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in 2023. The Bills re-signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $14.5 million in 2024, but wound up releasing him this past offseason.

The Broncos signed him in late August but released him less than a week later.

In 2025, Rapp appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 26 tackles and no interceptions.