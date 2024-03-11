Broncos K Wil Lutz Returning On Two-Year Deal, Not Signing With Jaguars

Chris Tomasson reports that K Wil Lutz agent told him that Lutz is not signing with the Jaguars, but is instead returning to the Broncos on a two-year deal.

Ian Rapoport reported earlier that the Jaguars were signing Lutz to a three-year contract.

Lutz, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2016. He agreed to a three-year, $1.62 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived as they cut their roster down.

The Saints signed him to a contract a few days later and he played out his rookie contract in New Orleans. Lutz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $20.25 million extension.

He made a base salary of $3.4 million in 2022 and was set to make the same in the final year of his deal in 2023 when he was traded to the Broncos for a seventh-round pick.

In 2023, Lutz appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and converted 30 of 34 field goal attempts (88.2 percent) to go along with 29 of 31 extra point tries (93.5 percent).