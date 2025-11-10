Broncos LB Alex Singleton Had Cancerous Tumor Removed

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Broncos LB Alex Singleton had a cancerous testicular tumor removed the day after the Broncos beat the Raiders on Thursday Night Football this past weekend.

Schefter mentions this was discovered by a random drug test from two weeks ago, but Singleton revealed a positive update on the situation.

“The prognosis is excellent for me and my family. For Broncos fans, I fully expect to return to the field very soon,” Singleton said.

Singleton, 31, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings before joining the Calgary Stampeders for the 2016 season.

The Eagles signed Singleton to a futures contract back in 2019 and spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on and off of their active roster. Philadelphia declined to tender Singleton a qualifying offer at the end of 2021 and he wound up signing a one-year deal with the Broncos.

From there, the Broncos signed him to a three-year, $18 million deal in 2023.

In 2025, Singleton has appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and recorded 89 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble.