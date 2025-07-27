Broncos LB Drew Sanders Suffered Foot Injury, Will Miss Extended Time

Ian Rapoport reports that Broncos LB Drew Sanders suffered a tendon injury in his foot that will keep him out for an extended time.

Rapoport revealed that the diagnosis was discovered by an MRI after Sanders was carted off from practice on Saturday. Sanders will miss the start of the season and will undergo further testing to determine the next step.

Sanders, 24, was selected with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round by the Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5,734,727 rookie contract that included a $1,170,711 signing bonus.

In 2024, Sanders appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded eight tackles and one sack.

We will have more news on Sanders as it becomes available.