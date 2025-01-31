Broncos Likely To Hire Darren Rizzi As Special Teams Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that with the Saints expected to hire Kellen Moore as their next head coach, interim HC Darren Rizzi is likely to join the Broncos as their special teams coordinator.

Rizzi is a finalist for the Saints’ head coaching position, but prior reports mentioned that he was likely to end up with the Broncos should he not get the job.

The Bears also expressed interest in Rizzi as their special teams coordinator. However, has obvious ties to Sean Payton from their time together in New Orleans.

Rizzi, 54, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

In 2024, Rizzi led the Saints to a record of 3-5 as interim head coach, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South.