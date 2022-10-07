Broncos LT Garett Bolles & CB Ronald Darby Out For Season

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday that LT Garett Bolles and CB Ronald Darby will miss the remainder of the season.

Bolles is undergoing surgery for a broken leg and Darby tore his ACL during Thursday’s loss to the Colts.

You can expect the Broncos to place them on injured reserve in the coming days and add some players to their roster.

Bolles, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11,031,904 rookie contract and was making a base salary of $1,969,351 in 2020 when he signed a four-year, $68 million extension.

Bolles will make base salaries of $17 million and $13.75 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Bolles appeared in five games for the Broncos and made five starts at left tackle.

Darby, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed last year.

In 2022, Darby appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 14 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.