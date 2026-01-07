Broncos Made Five Transactions Today

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Broncos signed C Michael Deiter, TE Marcedes Lewis and OT Geron Christian to their practice squad.

To make room, Denver released C Joe Michalski and G Nash Jones from their practice squad.

Lewis, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released him a few years ago.

The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract, and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021. After playing out his contract with Green Bay, Lewis signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2023 season. He signed another one-year deal to remain in Chicago for the 2024 season.

The Broncos signed Lewis to their active roster and he was later relegated to the practice squad.

In 2025, Lewis has appeared in four games for the Broncos but recorded no statistics.