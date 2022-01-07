Broncos Make Eight Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos announced on Friday that they are placing defensive backs Ronald Darby, Nate Hairston, and Patrick Surtain on injured reserve. The team has also elevated S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and signed OL Quinn Bailey and WR Tyrie Cleveland to the active roster.

In corresponding moves, the team activated K Brandon McManus and P Sam Martin from the COVID-list.

Surtain, 21, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous First Team All-American as a junior. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick.

Surtain signed a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that includes a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Surtain appeared in 16 games for the Broncos, recording 58 tackles and intercepting four passes, returning one for a touchdown.