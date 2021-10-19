Broncos Make Several Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves on Tuesday including placing LB Alexander Johnson on injured reserve.

Other moves include:

Broncos released WR David Moore .

. Broncos placed OLB Andre Mintze on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Broncos signed ILB Curtis Robinson and ILB Barrington Wade to their active roster.

and ILB to their active roster. Broncos signed LB Pita Taumoepenu to their practice squad.

Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:

Johnson, 29, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver re-signed Johnson to a futures deal for the 2019 season and he’s been on the roster ever since. The Broncos re-signed Johnson as a restricted free agent this offseason and he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in six games for the Broncos and recorded 32 total tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and three pass defenses.