Broncos Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Denver Broncos officially signed OT Adrian Ealy and RB Kerrith Whyte to their practice squad on Tuesday and released ILB Curtis Robinson from the unit, according to Mike Klis.

Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:

Whyte, 25, was selected in the seventh round out of Florida Atlantic by the Bears in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, Chicago elected to waive Whyte that September and signed him to their practice squad once clearing waivers. The Steelers signed Whyte to their active roster later in the year.

Whyte spent all of last season on the Lions’ practice squad before a brief stint with the Bills this summer. He’s had brief stints with the Jaguars and Packers in recent months.

In 2019, Whyte appeared in six games for the Steelers and rushed 24 times for 122 yards (5.1 YPC) and caught one pass for nine yards.