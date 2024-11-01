Broncos Make Two Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos officially promoted G Calvin Throckmorton from the practice squad to the active roster and released FB Michael Burton in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos will re-sign Burton to their practice squad on Saturday and promote him in time for Week 9.

Throckmorton, 27, went undrafted out of Oregon back in 2020 before catching on with the Saints.

He signed a futures deal with the team in 2021 and wound up making the active roster out of training camp. The Saints signed him to a one-year extension heading into 2023 but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was claimed by the Panthers.

The Panther waived Throckmorton after he played nine games in 2023 and he was subsequently claimed by the Titans. The Broncos signed him to a one-year deal in April and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad this season.

In 2024, Throckmorton has appeared in two games for the Broncos.