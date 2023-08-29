Broncos Officially Cut 32 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Denver Broncos officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline. 

broncos helmet

 

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. LB Austin Ajiake
  2. LB Christopher Allen (Injured)
  3. RB Tyler Badie
  4. WR Michael Bandy
  5. LB Seth Benson
  6. T Henry Byrd
  7. WR Marquez Callaway
  8. QB Ben DiNucci
  9. DB Art Green
  10. WR Taylor Grimes
  11. WR Josh Hammond
  12. DE Marcus Haynes
  13. DB Faion Hicks
  14. TE Tommy Hudson
  15. DT Jordan Jackson
  16. T Demontrey Jacobs
  17. RB Tony Jones
  18. DB Devon Key
  19. DT Tomasi Laulile
  20. P.J. Mustipher
  21. T Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi
  22. LB Aaron Patrick
  23. G William Sherman
  24. WR Montrell Washington
  25. T Quinn Bailey
  26. G Kyle Fuller
  27. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
  28. NT Tyler Lancaster
  29. K Brett Maher
  30. DB Fabian Moreau
  31. NT Mike Purcell
  32. RB Dwayne Washington

The Broncos also placed LB Baron Brown on the PUP list. 

DiNucci, 26, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020. 

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad. 

Dallas brought him back on a futures contract back in 2022 only to release him at the start of the season. He parlayed a strong season with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons into a futures deal with the Broncos in May. 

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply