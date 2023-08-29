Broncos Officially Cut 32 Players

The Denver Broncos officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.

The full list of cuts includes:

LB Austin Ajiake LB Christopher Allen (Injured) RB Tyler Badie WR Michael Bandy LB Seth Benson T Henry Byrd WR Marquez Callaway QB Ben DiNucci DB Art Green WR Taylor Grimes WR Josh Hammond DE Marcus Haynes DB Faion Hicks TE Tommy Hudson DT Jordan Jackson T Demontrey Jacobs RB Tony Jones DB Devon Key DT Tomasi Laulile P.J. Mustipher T Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi LB Aaron Patrick G William Sherman WR Montrell Washington T Quinn Bailey G Kyle Fuller WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey NT Tyler Lancaster K Brett Maher DB Fabian Moreau NT Mike Purcell RB Dwayne Washington

The Broncos also placed LB Baron Brown on the PUP list.

DiNucci, 26, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Dallas brought him back on a futures contract back in 2022 only to release him at the start of the season. He parlayed a strong season with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons into a futures deal with the Broncos in May.

In 2020, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.