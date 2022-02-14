Broncos Officially Hire Seven Coaches

The Denver Broncos announced that they’ve hired seven coaches as part of new HC Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching staff for the 2022 season.

The full list includes:

Peter Hansen – linebackers coach Bert Watts – outside linebackers coach Jake Moreland – tight ends coach Dom Capers – senior defensive assistant Mike Mallory – assistant special teams coach Ben Steele – assistant offensive line coach Ramon Chinyoung – offensive quality control coach

Capers, 71, has worked for a number of teams of his NFL career including two head coaching stints with the Panthers and Texans. The Packers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2009 and he spent nine seasons in Green Bay in charge of their defense before being fired after the 2017 season.

The Vikings hired Capers as a senior defensive assistant in 2020 and he joined the Lions last year in the same role.

Capers produced one top-10 defense that happened to be the year Green Bay won the Super Bowl.