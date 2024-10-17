Broncos Activating RT Mike McGlinchey Off IR

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, the Broncos are activating RT Mike McGlinchey off injured reserve for Week 7 against the Saints.

McGlinchey went on injured reserve after Week 2 with an MCL sprain. Denver is also activating OLB Baron Browning off injured reserve as well.

McGlinchey, 30, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.

San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million. From there, he played out the final year of his deal and later agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal in unrestricted free agency with the Broncos.

Denver re-worked McGlinchey’s deal back in March to pick up $11 million in cap space

In 2024, McGlinchey has appeared in two games for the Broncos and made two starts for them at right tackle.