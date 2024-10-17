Broncos Activating RT Mike McGlinchey Off IR

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, the Broncos are activating RT Mike McGlinchey off injured reserve for Week 7 against the Saints.
McGlinchey went on injured reserve after Week 2 with an MCL sprain. Denver is also activating OLB Baron Browning off injured reserve as well.
McGlinchey, 30, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.
San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million. From there, he played out the final year of his deal and later agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal in unrestricted free agency with the Broncos.
Denver re-worked McGlinchey’s deal back in March to pick up $11 million in cap space
In 2024, McGlinchey has appeared in two games for the Broncos and made two starts for them at right tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!