Broncos Officially Place QB Bo Nix On IR, Among Four Moves

The Denver Broncos officially placed QB Bo Nix on season-ending injured reserve Saturday after he suffered a fractured ankle last week.

The Broncos also activated C Luke Wattenberg from injured reserve and elevated WRs Michael Bandy and Elijah Moore to their active roster.

Nix, 25, was the 12th overall pick by the Broncos out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.6 million rookie deal through 2027 with a team option through 2028. He made a base salary of $795k in 2024 and is set to make a salary of $960k in 2025.

In 2025, Nix appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 356 yards and five touchdowns.

Wattenberg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,947,720 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025. Denver signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension in November.

In 2025, Wattenberg appeared in 15 games, starting each at center.