Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry On COVID-19 List, Make Two Other Moves

The Denver Broncos announced they have placed starting C Lloyd Cushenberry on the COVID-19 list.

We've placed C Lloyd Cushenberry III on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Denver also placed practice squad OT Drew Himmelman on the COVID-19 list and signed RB Damarea Crockett to the unit.

Cushenberry, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-American honors last season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 83 pick in the third round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,655,988 rookie contract that includes a $946,174 signing bonus.

In 2021, Cushenberry has appeared in 14 games and made 14 starts at center for the Broncos. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 20 center out of 38 qualifying players.