Broncos Place DL Dre’Mont Jones On IR, Out For The Season

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos are placing DL Dre’Mont Jones on injured reserve, ending his season due to a hip injury.

Jones, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019 out of Ohio State. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3,586,404 rookie contract that included a $1,066,404 signing bonus.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 47 tackles and six and a half sacks.

