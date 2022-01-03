Broncos Place K Brandon McManus & P Sam Martin On COVID-19 List, Make Four Other Moves

The Denver Broncos announced on Monday they have put starting K Brandon McManus and starting P Sam Martin on the COVID-19 list.

We've placed Brandon McManus & Sam Martin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list & promoted Jonathan Harris & Seth Williams to the active roster. 📰 » https://t.co/glpa8YVb6m pic.twitter.com/pb5EPWk0Bs — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 3, 2022

Both players could still clear the protocols in time to kick on Sunday in Week 18.

Denver also promoted WR Seth Williams and DL Jonathan Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. The Broncos released DL Carlo Kemp and Deyon Sizer from the practice squad.

McManus, 30, originally signed on with the Colts back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the Colts before he caught on with the Giants at the end of the 2014 season.

New York later traded McManus to the Broncos for a 2015 conditional seventh-round pick. McManus returned to the Broncos in 2017 on a one-year, restricted tender worth $2.746 million and later agreed to a three-year, $11.254 million extension.

In 2021, McManus has appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and converted 25 of 30 field goal attempts (83.3 percent) to go along with 30 of 31 extra point tries (96.8 percent).