Broncos Place LB Jonas Griffith On Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos have placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve, per Ryan O’Halloran.

He adds Griffith is expected to be able to return from his hamstring injury later this season. He must miss a minimum of three games before he’s eligible to come off IR.

Griffith, 24, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State following the draft in April of 2020, but San Francisco waived him in August.

Griffith caught on to the Colts’ practice squad briefly in October before returning to the 49ers practice squad later that month. The 49ers signed Griffith to a futures deal last January only to trade him to the Broncos coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Griffith has appeared in three games for the Broncos but has yet to record a statistic.