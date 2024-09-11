Broncos Place RB Audric Estime On IR, Promote FB Michael Burton

The Denver Broncos have placed fifth-round RB Audric Estime on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

To take his place on the roster, the team promoted FB Michael Burton from the practice squad.

Players on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return to the active roster.

Estime, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

He signed a four-year, $4.359 million rookie deal which includes a $339,124 signing bonus with Denver.

During his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Estime rushed for 2,321 yards on 373 carries (6.2 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 277 yards and 30 total touchdowns over the course of 37 games.

In 2024, Estime has appeared in one game for the Broncos and rushed twice for 14 yards.

Burton, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $2.46 million contract and made base salaries of $615,000 and $705,000 over the remainder of the contract.

The Lions waived Burton in 2017, after which he was claimed by the Bears and finished out the remainder of his rookie deal. He had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with Washington in 2019.

From there, Burton returned to the Saints on a one-year contract before signing two consecutive one-year deals with the Chiefs. The Broncos signed him to a one-year contract last year and again in 2024.

In 2023, Burton appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and rushed for 9 yards on 7 carries to go along with 3 receptions for 8 yards receiving and no touchdowns.