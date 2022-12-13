Broncos Place RB Mike Boone On Injured Reserve

According to Field Yates, the Broncos have placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve for a second time due to a high-ankle sprain, ending his season.

Boone, 27, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus last year.

In 2022, Boone appeared in eight games for the Broncos and rushed for 102 yards on 24 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 96 yards receiving and no touchdowns.