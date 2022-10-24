Broncos Place RB Mike Boone On Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos have placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve Monday due to an ankle injury he suffered this past weekend.

The Broncos have already filled his roster spot by signing RB Marlon Mack off of the 49ers’ practice squad.

Boone will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return.

Boone, 27, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus last year.

In 2022, Boone has appeared in seven games for the Broncos and rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 61 yards receiving and no touchdowns.